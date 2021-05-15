Durand softball team improves to 10-1 with victory over Winnebago

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Durand’s softball team keeps stacking up the wins. Saturday morning the Bulldogs defeated Winnebago in a non-conference game 3-2.

Durand scored a single run in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs added another run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI singled by Erica Nyen that scored Emmie Nyen.

Winnebago tcame back with sinle runs in the top of the sixth and the top of the seventh to even up the score 2-2. Iaay Burd scored the tieing run on a single by Annika Bielskis.

But in the bottom of the seventh Jenna Steder laid down a bunt that brought home Jenna Damon with the walk-off winning run.

Durand improves to 10-1 on the season. For highlights click on the media player.