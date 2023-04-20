DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The all-conference cross country and basketball star, Roger Maines Jr. made his college commitment official Thursday afternoon in front of a packed Durand cafeteria. He will continue playing basketball at Rockford University.

Rockford University is an NCAA DIII college located in Rockford, Illinois.

Maines holds a GPA over 4.0, he plans on studying business at Rockford University. In his four years at Durand, he attained 13 letter awards for football (4), basketball (4), baseball (3), cross country (1) and track (1).

It has been a dream of his to play in college since he was in the third grade. So, if he could say something to ‘little Roger,’ now, what would it be?

“I’d say, you know, you put in a ton of hard work, like this is not easy,” said Maines. “S,o if you want to get to this level, you have to put in a lot of hard work. It’s going to be a lot of hours, a lot of shots up. So, I’d say, you know, congratulations. You did what it took to get here, and you put in a lot of hard work for it.

