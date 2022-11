ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs met with the East Saint Louis Flyers Saturday afternoon in the finisher of the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic.

The Flyers rallied from a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat East on a buzzer-beating layup, 65-64.

That win improved the Flyers to 4-0 and gave East Saint Louis its second straight 205 Tip-Off Classic title.

East’s JT Samules finished with 18 points, while Antonio Lewis carded 17.

For highlights watch the media player above.