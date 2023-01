ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a big NIC-10 matchup Saturday night between East and Guilford in the 8th annual Rumble in the Rock.

East rallied back to win 51-48. They also beat a strong Boylan team Friday night.

The E-Rabs are now 6-3 in conference play.

For highlights watch the media player above.