ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The East E-Rabs hosted the Jefferson J-Hawks Saturday afternoon in this NIC-10 regular season finale.

The biggest story of the day surrounded East’s star running back Javius Catlin. Catlin needed 160 more yards to become the conference’s all-time leading rusher.

He entered into the second half with 53 to go, and despite a tweaked ankle, he would run his way into the history books. He now holds the title of the NIC-10’s all-time leading rusher, a spot that was previously held by Harlem’s Brenton Shaw with 3,615 yards.

“It just goes to show that I’ve got a good team here,” said Catlin smiling. “They are gonna help me out, I love all my linemen and I appreciate them for just getting me through it. I know I messed up my ankle, and I just appreciate them. It feels great to me.”

And after Catlin was done talking to us, he was swarmed by his teammates chanting “oh yeah!” What a way to go out for #6.

East also beat Jefferson quite convincingly, 58-12. The E-Rabs closed out the season with three-straight victories finishing 4-5, just a game short of making the playoffs. Jefferson ended the year at 0-9.

Head coach Gary Griffin was also recognized at halftime of Saturday’s game in honor of his 10th year at the helm of the program. Several East alumni were in the house to celebrate him and Catlin’s accomplishment.

