ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Michaela Jones is a sophomore at Rockford East, and she will be competing in the state Special Olympics snowshoeing competition this week in Galena, Ill.

She will be the only athlete representing Rockford Public Schools and the E-Rabs.

She won a gold medal in the 50 meter in the qualifying competition last month securing her spot in the state games.

Michaela started competing in Special Olympics last spring in bocce and track and field. She’s also competed in bowling. But this is her first time qualifying for state.

She’s also a member of the E-Rabs JV football team, basketball cheer teams, and is on the Gigi’s Playhouse Cheer Gems.

The Jones family is headed to Galena Tuesday morning. She will compete in the preliminary 50 meter snowshoe heat to get her qualifying time for the finals.

“Michaela is thrilled,” wrote Shannon Jones in a message.

The finals for her event happen on Wednesday.