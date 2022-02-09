ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The Eisenhower Eagles are flying high. The Rockford 8th grade team clinched a trip to the State Tournament Wednesday evening by defeating Algonquin in a Sectional Championship game at Eisenhower.
The Eagles are one of eight teams that will compete at State this Saturday at Taylorville High School. For highlights click on the media player.
ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The Eisenhower Eagles are flying high. The Rockford 8th grade team clinched a trip to the State Tournament Wednesday evening by defeating Algonquin in a Sectional Championship game at Eisenhower.