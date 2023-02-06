ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Huge crowds for basketball games are common this season at Guilford the way the Guilford varsity boys’ basketball team is playing. But the big crowd there Monday night was for an eighth-grade game.



The Eisenhower Eagles hosted Barrington in a Sectional Championship game with a trip to state on the line. Eisenhower came in with an 18-2 record. The Eagles struggled though falling behind by 15 points in the second half. They didn’t give up. They cranked up the intensity and rallied within five points late in the game only to see Barrington pull away for a 42-31 win.



