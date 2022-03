ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you’re looking for an up-and-coming young basketball coach in Rockford keep you eye on Tamir Bell.

He guided the Eisenhower 8th grade boys basketball team to a state tournament berth this past season. Wednesday he was named the IHSA’s 8th grade junior high coach of the year.

In a post on Facebook Bell stated:





Bell is also known in Rockford for his amazing talent as a videographer.