Ice Hogs fall to Monsters 6-3 on Saturday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, OH. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Monsters quickly opened the scoring 3:04 into the game as forward Nick Lappin lifted a shot over the glove of IceHogs goalie Collin Delia (L, 24 saves on 30 shots) from between the faceoff circles. Four minutes later, forward Brett Gallant made it 2-0 catching a pass from forward Carson Meyer and beating Delia to the glove hand for his first goal of the season.

Entwistle pulled the IceHogs within a strike with his first goal of the season at 6:25, knocking a rebound past Monsters netminder Matiss Kivlenieks (W, 27 saves on 30 shots). Cleveland responded with a pair of markers from Zac Jordan (11:42) and Tyler Sikura (18:17) to make it 4-1.

In the third period, the teams lit the goal lamp three times in 1:59 with the IceHogs cutting into the deficit with markers from Chalupa (3:20) and Regula (5:19). Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky sandwiched his third goal of the season (3:52) between the marks on the power play and added his second goal of the night on the man advantage to complete the game scoring at 14:51.

The IceHogs finished the contests 0-for-2 on the power play while the Monsters went 2-for-3. The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their four-game series against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories