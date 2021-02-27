Ice Hogs fall to Monsters 6-3 on Saturday

CLEVELAND, OH. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Monsters quickly opened the scoring 3:04 into the game as forward Nick Lappin lifted a shot over the glove of IceHogs goalie Collin Delia (L, 24 saves on 30 shots) from between the faceoff circles. Four minutes later, forward Brett Gallant made it 2-0 catching a pass from forward Carson Meyer and beating Delia to the glove hand for his first goal of the season.

Entwistle pulled the IceHogs within a strike with his first goal of the season at 6:25, knocking a rebound past Monsters netminder Matiss Kivlenieks (W, 27 saves on 30 shots). Cleveland responded with a pair of markers from Zac Jordan (11:42) and Tyler Sikura (18:17) to make it 4-1.

In the third period, the teams lit the goal lamp three times in 1:59 with the IceHogs cutting into the deficit with markers from Chalupa (3:20) and Regula (5:19). Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky sandwiched his third goal of the season (3:52) between the marks on the power play and added his second goal of the night on the man advantage to complete the game scoring at 14:51.

The IceHogs finished the contests 0-for-2 on the power play while the Monsters went 2-for-3. The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their four-game series against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 28 at Noon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.