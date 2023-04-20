BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the NIC-10’s best basketball players is on to the college level. Belvidere North senior Ethan Andre signed his letter of intent Thursday to continue playing at Augustana College.

Augustana is an NCAA DIII college in Rock Island, Illinois.

Andre was sidelined the majority of his senior season due to a PCL tear in his knee. He got back on the court for the Rising Stars All-Star Classic last weekend.

But he was a standout junior year (2021-22). He led the NIC-10 in scoring with 548 points.

He finished his Blue Thunder career with 721 points, he’s the 7th all-time leading scorer for Belvidere North with that number. Andre also holds the record for career threes made with 139, and the single season record with 104.

Andre’s future with basketball was never in question, he had multiple offers that flooded through, and it means even more now that he’s come back from injury.

“I’m super excited to be able to play again and play at a higher level, especially since I missed my whole senior year,” said Andre smiling.

The entire Belvidere North community along with Coach Brannon and his staff have been the ultimate support system for Andre in the last four years; through health and through injury.

“They’ve been super supportive even when I’m not playing and when I am playing. So, I love the community and it means a lot that they support me throughout my college career too.”

For more on this story watch the media player above.