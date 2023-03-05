ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Put two more NJCAA national championships on the board for Rock Valley College. Over the weekend both the men’s and women’s bowling teams claimed titles.

Sunday afternoon family members and friends gathered on campus outside the PE Center to welcome the bowlers back from New York where the national competitions were held.

The women won for the second straight year. The men claimed the program’s third national championship. Individually Sammantha Meyers, a Winnebago graduate, won the All-Events Championship for the women. Hononegah graduate Connor Mooney was second in the men’s All-Events field.

“It feels great to be an all-events champion as well as a team champion,” said Meyers. “We are a team, so I’m glad for the team as well as myself.”

“As a freshman coming in and getting second in all events, I really wasn’t thinking about it throughout the team event,” said Mooney. I was really hoping to get a national title as a team.”

“I knew they would come through and get the job done,” said Tony Hall, the head coach of both RVC teams. “We practiced really hard. We prepared all year for this. It was a matter of just going there and performing.”

There is more to come for both teams. Next weekend they’ll compete in the USBC Sectionals in Addison hoping to qualify for the Intercollegiate Team Championships next month in Las Vegas.