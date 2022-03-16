PITTSBURGH, PA (WTVO/WQRF)–The Fighting Illini have arrived in Pittsburgh ready for NCAA Tournament action. They arrived with hopes of a weekend-long stay in the Steel City.

It’s the first stop in what could be a three-city tour for the Orange and Blue in the Big Dance with the NCAA Tournament tipping off in less than 48 hours for Illinois and a first-round date with Chattanooga. The Illini got into town here about eight o’clock local time Wedneday night after practicing in Champaign for the final time earlier in the day. They got aboard that NCAA charter with a direct flight here to Pittsburgh.

They’ll work out Thursday in front of Illini Nation at PPG Paints Arena the same venue they’ll play in on Friday. After 30 games criss-crossing the Midwest winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title it all comes down to this for the Illini who say they are more than ready to get going and eliminate last year’s disappointment after a second-round exit.

“This is what we play for,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “Our guys we talk about this in June when our new group shows up we start forming this team for these moments, and it’s a great opportunity. You know when you get the, you get the assignment on Sunday you’re excited. The regular season is over, and now it’s try to win six games.”

The Illini are getting set to play the Chattanooga Mocs, the 13 seed and the Southern Conference regular season and tournament champions Friday at 5:50.