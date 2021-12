ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fighting Illini fans will soon face stricter COVID-19 protocols at games.

University Officials have announced that starting January 1, fans will only be allowed inside arenas if they can show proof of having been vaccinated, or if they can show they have had a negative test result within a 72-hour window before the game.

All fans will also have to wear masks. These rules are for all specatators who attend events of 200 or more people and for all fans age 12 and up.