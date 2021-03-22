First period blitz leads IceHogs past the Iowa Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The IceHogs have had some rough patches this hockey season. Monday night was not one of them. The IceHogs routed the Iowa Wild 6-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Forwards Chris Wilkie, Reese Johnson and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin each scored twice to propel the Rockford IceHogs. Wilkie and Johnson also each registered an assist for three points in the victory.

Wilkie and the IceHogs erupted for three goals on four shots in the first 8:43 of play for a quick lead. Wilkie set up Johnson for the game-opening marker at 2:24 followed by his fifth goal of the season at 5:22 from Johnson. Moments later on the penalty kill, Wilkie and forward Dylan McLaughlin broke free for a shorthanded 2-on-0 with Wilkie burying his AHL-leading third shorthanded tally of the season. McLaughlin extended his personal point streak to four games with the assist.

Wild forward and reigning AHL MVP Gerry Mayhew put the visiting club on the scoreboard converting on a 5-on-3 power play at 15:53 to complete a four-goal first period. IceHogs goaltender Cale Morris (W, 38 saves on 39 shots) was busy often and finished the stanza with 17 saves.

Beaudin gave the IceHogs a 4-1 lead late in the second period on the power play, firing in his first goal of the season over the glove of Wild goalie Hunter Jones (L, 21 saves on 27 shots) at 16:28.

In the third period, the IceHogs tacked on two more tallies to complete the game scoring. Johnson found his second goal of the night after forward Tim Soderlund forced a turnover at 16:59 and Beaudin potted his second marker at 17:29 off a distant wrist shot from the right-wing point.

The IceHogs went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Wild finished 1-for-4.