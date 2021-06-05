Former Chicago Bear Jason McKie coaches Rockford youth flag football event

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There were a few hundred fans on hand at Clarence Hicks Memorial Park to kick off Rockford’s NFL Flag Football program. Kids on hand got instruction and training as they were put through drills by local coaches.

There was a special guest on hand as former Chicago Bears fullback Jason McKie helped lead instructions and served as a mentor for the young players. McKie was with the Bears from 2003-2008. He is now the Head Football Coach at Carmel High School in Mundelein, Ill.

“It’s a good thing man. Anytime you can be a blessing and give back to kids and impart to kids through the game of football it’s definitely an opportunity that I take advantage of,” said Mckie. “Some of these kids you never know what they’re going to grow up to be. They could grow up to be doctors, lawyers, but also football players.”