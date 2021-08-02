Former E-Rab Chris Burnell to play for Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford East basketball standout Chris Burnell will be back ‘balling’ in Rockford this winter. He has decided to play at Rock Valley College.



RVC tweeted out the news Sunday.

Excited to announce the signing of @ChrisBurnell9‼️ Chris was All-Region at Kirkwood CC and is the all time leading scorer at @E_RABathletics where he lead them to state as a senior. Welcome to the team Chris!! #RockOn🏀🦅 pic.twitter.com/21yHtPTb9s — Rock Valley College MBB (@RockMbb) August 1, 2021

Burnell played the last two years at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Last season he averaged 8.4 points and 2.6 assists in 24 games.

In the 2018-19 season Burnell was a senior point guard and the leader of the East E-Rabs team that finished fourth in the state in Class 4A. East posted the most wins in Rockford Public School history winning 34 games. Burnell did it all that season averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.