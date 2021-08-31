Former E-Rab Robert Jones makes Dolphins’ final roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The list of Rockford area football players now in the NFL has grown by one more name. Former East E-Rab Robert Jones learned he has made the Miami Dolphins final 53-man roster.



Jones went undrafted in April coming out of Middle Tennessee State. The Dolphins immediately signed him as an undrafted free agent and Jones immediately impressed them. Throughout much of the preseason Jones was listed as the second-string right guard on Miami’s depth chart. He is one of nine offensive linemen on the Dolphins’ roster.



Jones grew up in Chicago, but he played his senior season of high school football at Rockford East in the fall of 2016. From there he went to Highland Community College in Kansas before moving on to Middle Tennessee State.



Here is a list of other Rockford area players who are currently in the NFL:

Dean Lowry (Rockford Boylan)-Green Bay Packers

James Robinson (Rockford Lutheran)-Jacksonville Jaguars

Dan Arnold (Rockford Boylan)-Carolina Panthers

Ben Niemann (Sycamore)-Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Niemann (Sycamore)-Los Angeles Chargers