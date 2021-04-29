Former East E-Rab Robert Jones looks forward to being selected in the NFL Draft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former East E-Rab Robert Jones never dreamed as a youngster that he would one day be a candidate to be selected in the NFL Draft. He didn’t start playing football seriously until his junior year of high school.



But Jones’ body began to grown along with his talent and his love for the game during his senior year at Rockford East High School and at Highland Community College and Middle Tennessee State.

Now he’s a mammoth guard who can also play tackle. His size and versatility make him attractive to NFL teams and they make him a likely day-three pick in the draft on Saturday when rounds 4-7 take place.



To hear my entire zoom interview with Jones click on the media player.