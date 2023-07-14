LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Green Bay Packers’ safety George Teague will be playing in a Legends Celebrity Softball game Saturday evening at Rivets Stadium. He’s one of several former Packers who will take the field.



Teague was a key player on Alabama’s 1992 national championship team. In 1993 the Packers took him in the first round of the NFL Draft. Teague also played with the Falcons, Cowboys and the Dolphins in his NFL career which saw him intercept 15 passes. He also set the Packers’ record for the longest interception return in a playoff game with a 101-yard pick-six against the Detroit Lions.



I caught up with Teague Friday evening to discuss what it was like suiting up for the Packers and what his softball background is like. To view that interview watch the media player above.



In addition to Teague the other Legends players Saturday will include former Packers Jermichael Finley, Ahman Green, Antonio Freeman, and Charles Jordan, former Chicago Bear Mike Singletary, former Cubs Andre Dawson and Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams, and former Milwaukee Buck Paul Mokeski.



Fox 39 is one of the sponsors of the event. Some of the on-air personalities from Fox 39 will also be participating in the game



The game will start at 6:30 p.m. at Rivets Stadium. Tickets are still available.



