ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The most prolific passer in NIC-10 history has a new college home. Former Harlem Huskie James Cooper Jr. is now enrolled at Eastern Illinois University.

Cooper Jr. attended Western Iowa Junior College last year where he was redshirted as a freshman. He’ll retain four years of eligibility now at EIU where he is currently eligible to play, but he’ll have to bide his time behind some upperclassmen at the quarterback position.

“I chose Eastern Illinois because obviously its closer to home,” said Cooper Jr. “I feel more comfortable and it just was an exciting thing to go through. They kind of offered me late because I was already at Iowa Western practicing, getting ready for the first couple games, and then they called me and were like, you’ve got to couple days to decide, and I was like, yea I’ll take it. I’m excited to go.”

At Harlem Cooper Jr. set NIC-10 career records for completions (469), yards passing (6,500) and touchdown passes (74). His senior year in the COVID shortened spring season of 2021 he led Harlem to a 6-0 record and the NIC-10 championship.