Former IceHog Jared Nightingale returns as an assistant coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It happens frequently that a former IceHog returns to the team a few years later as a seasoned veteran. The latest former IceHog to rejoin the team now comes back in a coaching capacity. Jared Nightingale is Anders Sorenson’s new assistant.



If you followed the IceHogs during the 2013-14 season, Nightingale was a defenseman on the team. Not only that he was the team captain. He played 674 professional games in the AHL and ECHL. Now he’s back trying to help coach-up this latest crop of IceHogs.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity not only to just be in the American League, but to be at a place where I’ve played and I’m familiar with,” said Nightingale. “I knew Anders from before, and obviously Mark Bernard was here. He was the GM.”

Nightingale wound up here in the domino effect with Derek King getting promoted to the Blackhawks’ head coaching job, and Anders Sorensen moving up from assistant coach with the IceHogs to interim head coach. Nightingale had been coaching in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds.

In Nightingale’s one season with the IceHogs he led the team in penalty minutes. He also served a six-game suspension for leaving the bench for a fight. He wasn’t afraid to play physical. So, will he try to get the players here now to play with a similar physicality?

“Yea, I’m going to definitely encourage the guys to make it hard on the opponent, and again there’s lots of ways of doing that, and take pride starting with your own end.”

The hiring of coaches within the organization often comes from higher up in Chicago, but Sorensen had a lot of input into bringing Nightingale back to Rockford.

“I know Jared from the past a little bit. I know his two brothers real, well, and I know the family, so it kind of worked out. It was a name that I brought forth.”

Nightingale is 39 years-old. He has set his coaching goals high.

“Yes, do I want to coach at the highest level and continue and improve? Absolutely, but I know God has a plan, and I think if you do your work and you’re present in the moment I think I’ll end up in a good spot.”