Former IceHogs trainer was dismissed after allegations of sexual harassment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The sexual assault incident surrounding Kyle Beach has plagued the Blackhawks since the alleged incident became public last year. Now it’s come to light that another, now former employee of the Blackhawks lost his job for alleged sexual harassment.

D.J. Jones was part of the Rockford IceHogs training staff going back to the 2006-07 season. He later beame the IceHogs head trainer. The IceHogs are owned by the Blackhawks serving as their AHL affiliate.

The Blackhawks learned last October of an alleged sexual harassment charge against Jones going back to the 2014 season. Jones allegedly harassed a member of the IceHogs Ice Crew, the crew that comes onto the ice during timeouts with shoves to scrape off the ice.

They Blackhawks say they conducted an investigaition this past fall when they learned of the allegation. They then fired Jones a few days later on November 3.

The Blackhawks have released the following statement:

“Under our new leadership, we have made it crystal clear that nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our players and employees, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of our standards of conduct in our organization. We have done a lot of work to ensure an environment where employees are encouraged to feel safe coming forward, even if it is about wrongdoing that occurred in the past. Recently, when allegations of sexual harassment in 2014 by D.J. Jones, the head athletic trainer for the Rockford IceHogs, were reported to the Blackhawks on October 27, 2021, we adhered to our new protocols and procedures, suspended Mr. Jones, conducted an in-depth investigation over 5 days and, following the conclusive results, terminated Mr. Jones on November 3, 2021.”