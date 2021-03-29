Former MLB player Mike Jacobs named the Beloit Snappers’ manager

MIAMI – MAY 4: Mike Jacobs #17 of the Florida Marlins bats against the San Diego Padres at Dolphin Stadium May 4, 2008 in Miami, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Padres 10-3. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –Former MLB player Mike Jacobs has been named the manager of the Beloit Snappers for the 2021 season.



Jacobs enters his fourth season as a Minor League manager following a seven-year career in the Major Leagues as a first baseman. He managed the Batavia Muckdogs, then the Marlins Class-A Short Season affiliate in 2017 and 2018, and the Clinton LumberKings in the Midwest League in 2019. Under his tutelage, the LumberKings reached the Midwest League finals in 2019. He was set to manage the Jupiter Hammerheads, then the Marlins High-A affiliate in 2020 prior to the cancelation of the season.

As a player, Jacobs made his Major League debut with the New York Mets during the 2005 season, becoming the first recorded player in Major League history to hit four home runs in his first four career games.

Following the season, he was traded to the Florida Marlins as the centerpiece of a trade package for All-Star slugger Carlos Delgado. Over the next three seasons with the Marlins, Jacobs hit 69 home runs and drove in 224 runs, including hitting 32 home runs during the 2008 season.

He finished his MLB career following stops with Kansas City and Arizona and an additional season with the Mets with 100 career home runs and a .253/.313/.473 slash line.