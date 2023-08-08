ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There is sadness amongst faculty members and coaches at Rock Valley College. They learned Tuesday that former RVC baseball coach Kevin Vest has died.

Vest had been battling a long illness. He spent six years as the head coach of RVC’s baseball team before leaving in 2016 to become the athletic director at Waubonsee Community College in Kane County. While he was in Rockford Vest also spent time as a coach with the former Rockford RiverHawks minor league baseball team.

Most recently Vest had been the athletic director at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He is survived by his wife Alicia and his daughter Macey.