DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WTVO) — The NIU men’s basketball team had a home game Saturday afternoon in DeKalb, but many fans from the Rockford area were there to cheer on a player from Bowling Green.

The Falcons’ Marcus Hill Jr. is from Rockford and is a graduate of Rockford Christian High School. He’s averaging 20 points per game for Bowling Green which is second best in the Mid-American Conference.

Hill dropped 20 points Saturday as Bowling Green beat NIU 83-72.

With this loss, the Huskies drop to 0-4 in conference play. Bowling Green improves to 3-1.

