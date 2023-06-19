ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — What fan of the Rockford Lightning could forget Ronnie Fields? He was an all-star guard for the old professional CBA (Continental Basketball Association) team here who made breathtaking, crowd-pleasing dunks.



Monday, Fields was back in Rockford this time as a special guest speaker for Boylan’s Fightin’ Titan boys’ basketball camp conducted by Boylan head coach Brett McAllister and his staff and McAllister’s varsity players. Fields spent half an hour giving a message to kids who were third graders through eighth graders. Then, he answered their questions discussing his first dunk (as a 7th grader/Fields later became a legendary high school dunker at Chicago Farragut where he was also a first team high school All-American), and sharing his thoughts on Michael Jordan, Kobie Bryant, LeBron James and more.



These days, Fields isn’t dunking basketballs, but he is heavily involved with the sport through his Ronnie Fields Elite Program reaching out to young individuals in the Chicago area. He also recently was named the head boys’ basketball coach at Chicago Hope Academy High School which is located only a short distance south of United Center.



Fields considers it his calling to reach out to youngsters through basketball, and the Chicago Hope job will only further that mission.



“Going into this situation is a good challenge for me, not just with the basketball, but just also seeing in terms of like my knowledge and expertise of playing the game, studying the game, I can give to these young kids,” said Fields.



After speaking to the kids at the Fightin’ Titan camp, Fields also signed autographs for them.



