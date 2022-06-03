ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Former Rockford Lutheran basketball standout Kenny Strawbridge Jr. will be finishing out his college career closer to home. He indicted on his twitter account Friday that he has committed to the University of Evansville in Indiana.

The Purple Aces are an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference with the likes of Bradley, Illinois State, Southern Illinois and more.

Strawbridge played the last two seasons at Alabama State. Last season he started 29 of Alabama State’s 30 games. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists per game. Strawbridge is a 6’6 shooting guard.

During his senior season at Rockford Lutheran in 2017-18, Strawbridge averaged 26.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He was named second team AP All-State for Class 3A and fourth team All-State for classes 3A and 4A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.