FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated Forreston Cardinals hosted West Carroll Friday night for a matchup in the NUIC.

Forreston fired off three touchdowns in the first quarter, two of which came from senior Alex Ryia. They won 46-0.

The Cardinals move to 5-0 on the season, while the Thunder are still looking for their first win at 0-5.

For highlights watch the media player above.