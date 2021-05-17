Forward Dylan McLaughlin named the Rockford IceHogs’ Most Improved Player

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that forward Dylan McLaughlin is the winner of the team’s Most Improved Player award and was the team’s leading scorer during the 2021 season.



McLaughlin, 25, led the IceHogs with 22 points and 14 assists during the 2021 season and tied with rookie Chris Wilkie for the team lead with eight goals over 28 games. The Lancaster, New York, native began the season with two assists in the first two games and skated an impressive run from Mar. 13-May 1 with seven goals and nine assists for 16 points over 14 games including a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) from Mar. 13-Mar. 22 and a three-game goal and point streak (three goals, three assists) from Apr. 24-May 1.



“It’s a huge honor,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve worked hard over the summer and have played with a lot of good guys here. We are all competing against each other every day with all the players we had here and it’s important to take advantage of the opportunities you get and I’ve been fortunate to take advantage of those opportunities through hard work and consistency.”



The 2021 season was McLaughlin’s sophomore campaign in the AHL and with the IceHogs after adding seven points (two goals, five assists) in 28 games during his rookie season in the Stateline. He also picked up an impressive 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL last season, including an eight-game point streak (eight goals, four assists).



“When he’s skating, he’s a fun player to watch,” mentioned Head Coach Derek King after Dylan’s multi-point performance (goal, assist) last Friday vs. Chicago. “That’s everybody. Sometimes we have tendencies to stand still and try and make plays and it doesn’t work. Laffer is having a good year and finished strong and I like the fact that he’s competing all the way to the end.”



Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward combined for 147 points (58 goals, 89 assists) in 152 career NCAA contests over four seasons at Canisius College from 2015-19 and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist during the 2017-18 season.