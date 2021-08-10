Frank Thomas and Scott Leber discuss the upcoming “Field of Dreams” baseball game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former White Sox slugger and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas will be part of the Fox TV broadcast team for the White Sox vs. Yankees “Field of Dreams” game Thursday evening in Dyersville, Iowa.

Thomas joined Scott Leber to discuss the game, the White Sox chances of going to and winning the World Series, the job Tony La Russa has done managing the White Sox, and Thomas’ stellar baseball career.

Watch the game Thursday evening on Fox 39. The pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT. The game begins at 6 p.m. CT.