Franson to be the IceHogs ‘coach’ on the ice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The best season in IceHogs AHL history was three years ago when the Hogs reached the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs. One of the key guys during that stretch run and playoff run was defenseman Cody Franson. He’s now back with the team.



Franson was a mid-season addition in that 2017-18 season along with a couple other veterans. When they came on board the team took off under Jeremy Colliton. That was one of the most enjoyable seasons of Franson’s career.

“You know what in terms of enjoyable seasons I’d say it ranks quite high,” said Franson in a Zoom conference this week.

Franson spent the past two seasons in Russia in the KHL.

“It was a great experience for my family and I. We got to live in Moscow and it’s a great city. Our way of life was actually much better than we had kind of anticipated so we enjoyed our two years over there.”

Now Franson is back in Rockford on a one-year AHL contract. He tells me that at age 33 he’s still capable of playing the high level of hockey we saw from him the first time around when he was the Hogs’ Defenseman of the Year.

“That is my absolute intent (to play at the same level),” said Franson. “I’m looking to come in here and try and make it hard on the people upstairs to not want to see me up there a little bit.”

The IceHogs have a very young team this season, so Franson’s value goes beyond his playing ability. His experience and the way he connects with young players will be a big boost for the team.

“His game hasn’t changed,” said IceHogs head coach Derek King. “He’s still, he’s a smart hockey player. He’s not lightning fast, but he’s so smart and is so good at the position. He’s going to be an extra coach for us. He’s going to do a great job.”

Franson does hope to be a coach one day, but he’s not ready to be called coach Franson just yet.

“I am absolutely a player first and foremost, but I’m happy to try and help instill the details that the coaches are trying to put forward into our group. For these young kids, I enjoy trying to work on them.”

NOTE: Franson has played in 550 NHL games in his career with the Blackhawks, Predators, Maple Leafs and Sabres.