Franson’s Two-Point Night Not Enough In Setback To Wild

Rockford, IL – Defenseman Cody Franson registered a goal and an assist, but the Rockford IceHogs (5-9-1-0) saw two leads slip away as the Iowa Wild (4-7-2-0) fought back for a 5-3 victory at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday evening to snap a five-game winless streak.

In a back-and-forth first period, the Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 9:30 when reigning AHL MVP Gerry Mayhew collected a loose puck in front of IceHogs goalie Matt Tomkins (L, 17 saves on 21 shots) and buried his second goal of the season.

Franson evened the contest 3:47 into the second period with a drive from center ice for his third goal of the season, sneaking the puck past Wild netminder Hunter Jones (W, 33 saves on 36 shots). On the power play, forward MacKenzie Entwistle gave the IceHogs a 2-1 lead at 12:44 from Franson and McLaughlin. Mayhew swung the momentum back to the Iowa bench with his second goal of the contest at 14:17.

In the final frame, the Wild pulled away with three markers en route to a 5-3 final. IceHogs forward Garrett Mitchell briefly reclaimed a lead for the home club 1:37 into the period, but Wild forwards Tyler Sheehy (3:07), Gabriel Dumont (8:00) and Mason Shaw (19:45) took control to help snap the team’s five-game winless streak.

Both clubs finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Rockford IceHogs close their two-game set against the Wild tomorrow, Monday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. During pregame warmups, each Rockford IceHogs player will wear the name of a healthcare hero or frontline worker in the Rockford community on their jersey nameplate as a special tribute to Rockford-area healthcare heroes.