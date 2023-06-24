ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s always a special time in Rockford when Fred VanVleet comes back to town, and it was another weekend of fun as the NBA All-Star hosted his summer basketball camp at Auburn high school.

There are a lot of basketball camps in the Stateline over the summer, but this is the only one led by an NBA champion. The two-day event opened Saturday at VanVleet’s alma mater. The camp is put on by the VanVleet Family Foundation.

As the years go on, it seems that this camp just continues to grow — with kids eager to get out on the court, learn the game, and have some fun while they are doing it.

Both boys and girls in grades 5-12 were put through a series of drills and exercises led by VanVleet’s expert staff. Part way through the day, the man himself made an appearance. He made his way around the gym interacting with the campers, taking pictures — and their smiles said it all.

Fred told me it’s camps like these that help bring the community together, and he’s just happy to be a part of it.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to get the community out, we got the kids out here running around having a good time, teaching them a little something. This is something I’m very proud of,” said VanVleet.

The campers’ faces lit up when VanVleet walked into the gym. What a cool experience for these kids to get instruction from one of the best.

“It’s different to actually be here, get to shake hands, get to have fun, play a little bit. Again, something I’m just happy that I’m able to do is come here and be able to get face time with a lot of these kids.”

And the kids are pretty stoked about it too. The campers will be back on Sunday for one more day of fun.