Fred VanVleet discusses what he went through after testing positive for COVID

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Add Fred VanVleet to the list of people who have contracted the Coronavirus. VanVleet told reporters Tuesday in a Zoom press conference that he did test positive and that’s why he missed the Toronto Raptors’ last five games plus the all-star break.

“I definitely was notified that I tested positive. It was a whirlwind. Definitely an experience that I won’t forget.”

VanVleet followed protocols and immediately went into quarantine in a hotel room. It wasn’t long after the positive test that he started to feel the symptoms.

“Sore, headache, my eyes were hurting. I didn’t have shortness of breath or anything like that. I had a fever for a day and a half, two days, but definitely nothing like anything I’ve ever had.” “I could feel it in my bones and my blood and my muscles. It was something that was just taking over my body for a short period of time.”

VanVleet says he has no idea how he caught the virus.

“I don’t know where I got it from. I don’t know who gave it to me or where it came from and what the case is. The doctors don’t know.”

VanVleet finally got to practice with the team on Tuesday and he realized how much he missed being around basketball.

“I caught myself walking into the gym just smiling man. Just smiling.” “I really love the game. I really love basketball. I love being in the gym…it’s just a blessing to be back after having it taken from me for that period of time.”

VanVleet isn’t expect to play for the Raptors Wednesday night when they take on the Pistons, but he might see action Friday night when they face the Jazz. Either way VanVleet feels fortunate to have come through his experience with the Coronavirus.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anybody, but I’m here. I’m alive. I’m breathing, and I know that there was a lot of people that didn’t make it through COVID so my thoughts and my heart are with the families and the people that have been affected by this thing that weren’t as fortunate as I was.”