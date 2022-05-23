ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A summer favorite in Rockford with Rockford’s number one NBA player is coming back next month. The Fred VanVleet Fest will be held June 23-26.

The event wasn’t held the last two years because of COVID-19. Details for this year’s event haven’t been announced. That will happen this Thursday during a press conference at Auburn High School.

In previous years the FVV Fest was held in downtown Rockford at the UW-Health Sports Factory. This year it’s likely to happen at Auburn High School in the field house, although that hasn’t been announced.

The FVV Fest in the past has included fun and games for kids and people of all ages centering around basketball activities, but also other sports have been included. It has included a slam dunk contest and a three-point contest. There has also been a camp for kids with appearances by VanVleet. A camp for this year has been confirmed.

The event is put on by and for the VanVleet Family Foundation which is a private, family managed, not-for-profit philanthropic organization established to help those strugglnig with the effects of poverty.

VanVleet is coming off an NBA All-Star season that saw him average 20.3 points per game, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He was also one of the league’s top defensive players.