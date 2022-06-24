ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fred VanVleet travels the country and part of Canada playing in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, but his affection for Rockford will never leave him. He is reconnecting with his hometown this weekend with his Fred VanVleet Fest.

Friday night the fun was at his alma mater Auburn High School where VanVleet had so much success as an Auburn Knight. This was the Fred VanVleet experience.

The kids were loving it. The fieldhouse was a fun house. There were basketball games, skills contests like this one that gave kids 23 seconds to complete the course. 23 of course being Fred’s jersey number with the Raptors.

There was court hockey courtesy of the IceHogs. Boxing lessons from Jimmy Goodman of the Patriots’ Boxing Club. You could even get your hair cut.

Or buy this “Bet On Yourself” painting that developed before our eyes.

The most recent line of FVV clothing was also available.

And there were bouncy houses.

Then it was over to the main gymnasium for more fun. There was another skills competition. Fred enjoyed that. And a hot shot contest. When Ryan Lawrence won that he won a pair of signed Fred VanVleet shoes.

“I’m a big Fred VanVleet fan. I’m really excited to have these shoes,” said Lawrence.

That was followed by a three point contest.

I spent most of the evening mesmerized by Fred Junior’s ball handling skills. He just turned three years old.

Saturday and Sunday VanVleet will host a summer basketball camp for boys and girls. That will be held in the fieldhouse at Auburn.



Proceeds from the weekend’s events go toward the Fred VanVleet Family Foundation.