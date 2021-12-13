Fred VanVleet starts up scholarship program in Toronto

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native and Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet is ready to dish out some more big assists off the court. He’s starting up a scholarship program.



VanVleet is partnering with the University of Toronto’s Rotman Business Program to provide a scholarship each year to a deserving black or indigenous student. Each student will receive four years of tuition and board toward an undergraduate degree.



In addition to being an NBA player VanVleet is also a successful businessman, and he wants to help others succeed in the business field.