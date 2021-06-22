Fred VanVleet to represent the Raptors at the NBA Draft Lottery

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 18: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors looks to pass during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Amalie Arena on January 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet has his first major offseason assignment. The Rockford native will attend the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night representing the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are one of 14 teams in the lottery after they struggled through a 27-45 season. The Raptors have a 7.5% chance of getting the number one overall pick. The three teams with the best odds of getting the top pick are the Rockets, Pistons and Magic all at 14% since they finished with the three worst records in the NBA.

Each team is allowed to chose one person to represent it at the lottery. Often times it’s a general manager, sometimes it’s a player, other times it’s someone else associated with the organization. Ironically VanVleet wasn’t drafted when he came out of Wichita State. He was bypassed through both rounds although the Raptors let it be known to him that they were very interested in him. They quickly signed VanVleet as a free agent.

VanVleet averged a career-high 19.6 points per game and 6.3 asissts for the Raptors this past season.

The NBA Draft will be held July 29. The Draft Lottery will be conducted virtually. It can be seen Tuesday evening at 7:30 CT on ESPN.

Following are all the representatives for the 14 team in the lottery:

Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (Player)

Chicago Bears: Marc Eversley (General Manager)

Cleveland Cavaliers: Koby Altman (General Manager)

Detroit Pistons: Ben Wallace (NBA Legend)

Golden State Warriors: Rick Welts (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Houston Rockets: Hakeem Olajuwon (NBA Legend)

Indiana Pacers: Nancy Leonard (Former Pacers Executive and Widow to Bobby “Slick” Leonard)

Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards (Player)

New Orleans Pelicans: Swin Cash (Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development)

Oklahoma City Thunder: Nazr Mohammed (Oklahoma City Blue GM / Thunder Pro Scout)

Orlando Magic: Jeff Weltman (President, Basketball Operations)

Sacramento Kings: Monte McNair (Genearl Manager)

San Antonio Spurs: Peter J. Holt (Managing Partner)

Toronto Raptors: Fred VanVleet (Player)