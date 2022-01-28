Freeport Aquin assistant basketball coach Adam Holder passes away

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Freeport Aquin school district has been stunned and saddened by the sudden passing Thursday evening of girls varsity assistant basketball coach Adam Holder.



Holder experienced a medical emergency while Aquin was playing at Stockton. According to Stockton athletic director John Hammann the game was suspended.



Aquin cancelled classes for Friday for its junior high and high school students, however the school will be open for anyone who wants to seek comfort.



A statement posted on Aquin’s Facebook page reads: “Junior and Senior High School faculty will be available on campus throughout the regular school hours on Friday. Officials invite and encourage students to come of their own accord and speak as healing is a difficult process, but it’s easier with help.”



The Facebook post also states: “Adam was a long-time and treasured member of the Aquin community. He was a Coach, a Father, a Role-Model, and a cornerstone of our Aquin family. Adam meant so much to so many in our community. With such a sudden, leaden loss, we as an administration, a community and a school, recognize the impact this will have on so many of our students.”