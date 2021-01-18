Freeport coach Dedmond speaks out on the impact of MLK Jr.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact was far-reaching. It still is. His message resonates with many people in the sports world including current Freeport High School head football coach and head wrestling coach Anthony Dedmond.

Dedmon shared some of his thoughts with me in a Zoom interview Monday on the day set aside to reflect on MLK.

“You know he had an idea and he stood by it, and he sacrificed for it and helped me and many people who look like me to be put in different situations to be successful where we may have been looked over at different times,” said Dedmond. “He saw something that wasn’t right. He took a stand and he let his voice be heard.”

“A lot of those things I try to preach to my athletes and my kids. Let you voice be heard. Speak up on things that are right. Be a good person. Don’t allow yourself to be minimum. I look at even like my son who’s an athlete. You know at one time he wouldn’t have been able to play quarterback.”

“A lot of kids and a lot of minorities wouldn’t have been able to play in that gymnasium,” continued Dedmond. “Who wouldn’t have been able to play on that football field. Who wouldn’t have been allowed in class. Now we’re able to come together as one and learn as one and see different aspects of life and that all came about from an individual who said this is not fair. We need equality.”

For more comments from Dedmond click on the media player.