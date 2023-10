ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport and Jefferson took the field Friday night for some NIC-10 action under the lights at Wyeth Stadium.

Freeport narrowly survived this one, but came out victorious 19-18.

This win moves the Pretzels to 2-5, while the J-Hawks remain winless at 0-7.

