FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — An exciting NIC-10 boys gamed ensued Friday night at Freeport between the Pretzels and Belvidere North.

Freeport stunned the Blue Thunder after rallying from a 12-point deficit to win 49-41.

That’s Freeport’s fifth conference win landing them at 5-3. Belvidere North drops their third straight NIC-10 game and falls to 5-3.

