Freeport’s Cadence Diduch wins wrestling national championship

FARGO, ND (WTVO/WQRF) –Cadence Diduch’s star continues to rise on the wrestling mats. The Freeport 15-year old won the a national championship Sunday.

She took first place at the USMC Junior Nationals in women’s freestyle 16U at 117 pounds. She won all five of her matches. She cruised into the finals by posting wins of 10-0, 10-0, 10-0, and 12-2. In the finals she got past Valerie Hamilton 4-0.

It’s been a big summer for Diduch. Last month she won a state championship at the IWOCA event in Springfield.

Diduch will be a sophomore at Freeport High School this fall. She wrestles for the boys varsity team there. At nationals she was representing the Alber Athletics Wrestling Club out of Freeport.

I caught up with Diduch via Zoom Monday afternoon while she was traveling back to Freeport from Fargo. You can view that interview by clicking on the media player.