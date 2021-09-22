Freeport’s Naomi Jackson honored by the Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport’s Naomi Jackson did big things with the Pretzels in the NIC-10 this past spring. She led them to the conference championship while recording a slew of shutouts in goal. Now she’s doing big things in the Big Ten with the University of Illinois.

She has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week. This past Friday she started against 21st ranked Michigan. In that game she tied an Illini record for most saves by a freshman when she had 13 saves. She allowed only one goal in regulation. Illinois ended up losing in double overtime 2-1.

Jackson played 105 minutes and she faced 35 shots.

Jackson has appeared in three games so far this season. She has allowed three goals and recorded 19 saves. She has been sharing the goaltending duties with two other goalkeepers Mackenzie Schuler and Julia Cili.