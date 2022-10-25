LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Rockford area has several players in the NFL right now. Freeport native Steve McShane is hoping to join them. His gateway to the NFL could be through the XFL.

McShane is training, preparing himself for the upcoming XFL draft.



“I went to a showcase in July, and then they invited me to the draft pool probably like a week or two later,” said McShane. “The draft is November 16 and 17, so we’ll see what’s about to happen.”



In high school at Freeport, McShane was the NIC-10’s offensive MVP his senior year when he rushed for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns. He continued to excel as a running back and kick returner in college at Western Illinois. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. His senior year he tied for third in the conference with 13 total touchdowns.



McShane got his first NFL experience immediately following his senior year when he was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie camp in 2019.



“I learned there it’s a business. It’s a really big business. You’ve got to be ready.”



That’s why he spent part of Monday afternoon working out with Tim Bailey at Mercyhealth Top Performers at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.



“We’re just going to do some speed work, so he can help me with my speed a little. Get some more info on how to get a little quicker.”



McShane already has some experience with the XFL. In January of 2020 he signed with the Houston Roughnecks, but in training camp he tore an Achilles, and he was done. Ever since then he has been working his way back, hoping for another shot. He’s comfortable with the XFL.



“It was a really good opportunity for me. I think moving forward that’ll get me, get some noise for my name.”



McShane is 26. He lives in San Antonio, Texas now. He was back in our area briefly to watch two of his younger brothers play a game over the weekend at Northern Iowa.



He believes he can do for an XFL team the same thing he did at Freeport and at Western Illinois.



“Kick return, punt return, catching the ball out of the backfield, running it. Whatever.”



You can see yourself playing in the NFL one day? Can you make it?



“I was there. I was there (referencing his camp with the Steelers), and yea.”



“All I do every day, get up, go train, and just keep the faith. Keep my faith.”

The XFL is relaunching in February under a new ownership group led by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.