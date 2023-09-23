WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another Big Northern matchup Friday night at Winnebago proved to be a good one with the visiting Cogs in town.

Genoa-Kingston narrowly survived overtime with a two-point conversion to steer clear of the Indians, 28-26.

Supreme Muhammad got the ball rolling in the second half when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He followed that up on their next possession with another long touchdown run to put Bago ahead 20-12.

G-K tied it up at 20 and sent things to OT.

The Indians struck first, but a missed two-point conversion left an open opportunity for the Cogs. Genoa-Kingston lucked out with a Bago penalty to get back into scoring position after finding themselves with a 4th and 27 situation. That’s where they scored and added the two-point conversion to win it.

G-K is now 3-2, while Bago falls to 1-4.

For highlights watch the media player above.