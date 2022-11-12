NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Genoa-Kingston’s volleyball team made history Saturday afternoon becoming the first team in school history to win a state championship. They won the final match in Class 2A in two straight sets over IC Catholic 25-21, 27-25.

The Cogs were led by an 18-kill effort from junior Alayna Pierce. Senior Lily Mueller added seven kills, while Alivia Keegan carded 18 assists and 11 digs.

For highlights of the Cogs’ championship match and postgame reaction from senior Lily Mueller, junior Alayna Pierce and head coach Keith Foster, watch the media player above.