ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- If you mention the year 2002 to anyone in South Beloit chances are it'll put a smile on their face. That was the year the SoBos football team won the school's first and only state championship.

Head coach Drew Potthoff love to run the spread off, and he had the perfect quarterback for it in Jered Shipley. Shipley passed for more than 3800 yards and 45 touchdowns that season. In this 1A game against undefeated El Paso Shipley completed four touchdown passes to his many weapons. The first two went to Jacob Dunkel in the first half. But at that point it was anybody's ballgame. It was tied 14-14 at halftime.