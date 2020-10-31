Get To Know Guilford’s Jaden Greenlee

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford senior diver Jaden Greenlee spends her time during the week attending school and practicing her diving routines, but on the weekends, she does a pretty unique sport.

Get to Know Jaden Greenlee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Battle of the Stadiums

Trending Stories